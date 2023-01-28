Delay in departure Maryam due to illness of PML-N worker: Marriyum

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that the reason for the delay in the departure of the plane of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz from was the sudden illness of a Muslim League (N) worker on board.

In a tweet, she said that the worker had been sent for immediate medical assistance.

"Now the flight is ready to take off. Inshallah, Maryam Nawaz will be in Lahore in a few hours", she said.