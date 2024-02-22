Delay In Issuance Of Passport: Mohtasib Takes Strict Notice
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Expressing his deep concern over the persistent complaints of irregularities, malpractices, inordinate delays, and unsatisfactory facilities at the Passport Offices for the general public, the Wafaqi Mohtasib, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed immediate inspection by the Wafaqi Mohtasib's Inspection Teams at Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and other major cities.
He directed to look into these complaints and suggested urgent remedial measures.
It may be recalled that taking suo moto notice of a large number of complaints against the delay in the issuance of passports, an Inspection Team from the WMS had earlier visited the Passport Office Islamabad on the directions of the Wafaqi Mohtasib to ascertain the causes of the delay and breakdown of the efficient delivery services there.
The Compliance Report submitted by the Passport Office as a follow-up was termed as unsatisfactory and lacking in substance by the Wafaqi Mohtasib.
The Wafaqi Mohtasib said that the Overseas Pakistanis are the worst sufferers in the entire episode as in several cases either their visas expired or they have been unable to join their jobs abroad owing to this state of affairs.
The same is the case with those who want to proceed abroad in connection with their higher studies or family visits etc.
He said that the elements found responsible for creating artificial shortages and indulging in malpractices and other irregularities need to be exposed and dealt with an iron hand to ensure that things would run smoothly in the respective Passport Offices.
Recent Stories
Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Diversity, Inclusivity begins fr ..
Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI algorithms
Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle Ea ..
Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow
Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..
Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education deptt issues notices to over 150 schools over poor performance in matric exams6 seconds ago
-
Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Diversity, Inclusivity begins from Monday9 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on 'Self-knowledge builds self-esteem'10 minutes ago
-
PM expresses gratitude to cabinet members, officers, staff for successful operation of caretaker set ..10 minutes ago
-
Three-day anti-polio drive to start from Feb 26 to cover Multan district10 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured as Truck falls into ravine20 minutes ago
-
ICT admin introduces convenient vehicle services at Trail 330 minutes ago
-
500 kites recovered, four arrested40 minutes ago
-
Analysts pins hopes on new coalition to redress acute economic crisis40 minutes ago
-
Man killed over family dispute50 minutes ago
-
Protecting bar interests top priority: DBA secretary50 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow56 minutes ago