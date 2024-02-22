Delay in issuance of Passport: Mohtasib takes strict notice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Expressing his deep concern over the persistent complaints of irregularities, malpractices, inordinate delays, and unsatisfactory facilities at the Passport Offices for the general public, the Wafaqi Mohtasib, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed immediate inspection by the Wafaqi Mohtasib's Inspection Teams at Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and other major cities.

He directed to look into these complaints and suggested urgent remedial measures.

It may be recalled that taking suo moto notice of a large number of complaints against the delay in the issuance of passports, an Inspection Team from the WMS had earlier visited the Passport Office Islamabad on the directions of the Wafaqi Mohtasib to ascertain the causes of the delay and breakdown of the efficient delivery services there.

The Compliance Report submitted by the Passport Office as a follow-up was termed as unsatisfactory and lacking in substance by the Wafaqi Mohtasib.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib said that the Overseas Pakistanis are the worst sufferers in the entire episode as in several cases either their visas expired or they have been unable to join their jobs abroad owing to this state of affairs.

The same is the case with those who want to proceed abroad in connection with their higher studies or family visits etc.

He said that the elements found responsible for creating artificial shortages and indulging in malpractices and other irregularities need to be exposed and dealt with an iron hand to ensure that things would run smoothly in the respective Passport Offices.