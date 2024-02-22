Open Menu

Delay In Issuance Of Passport: Mohtasib Takes Strict Notice

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Delay in issuance of Passport: Mohtasib takes strict notice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Expressing his deep concern over the persistent complaints of irregularities, malpractices, inordinate delays, and unsatisfactory facilities at the Passport Offices for the general public, the Wafaqi Mohtasib, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed immediate inspection by the Wafaqi Mohtasib's Inspection Teams at Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and other major cities.

He directed to look into these complaints and suggested urgent remedial measures.

It may be recalled that taking suo moto notice of a large number of complaints against the delay in the issuance of passports, an Inspection Team from the WMS had earlier visited the Passport Office Islamabad on the directions of the Wafaqi Mohtasib to ascertain the causes of the delay and breakdown of the efficient delivery services there.

The Compliance Report submitted by the Passport Office as a follow-up was termed as unsatisfactory and lacking in substance by the Wafaqi Mohtasib.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib said that the Overseas Pakistanis are the worst sufferers in the entire episode as in several cases either their visas expired or they have been unable to join their jobs abroad owing to this state of affairs.

The same is the case with those who want to proceed abroad in connection with their higher studies or family visits etc.

He said that the elements found responsible for creating artificial shortages and indulging in malpractices and other irregularities need to be exposed and dealt with an iron hand to ensure that things would run smoothly in the respective Passport Offices.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Same May Family From Jobs

Recent Stories

Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Di ..

Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Diversity, Inclusivity begins fr ..

9 minutes ago
 Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI a ..

Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI algorithms

22 minutes ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pa ..

Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle Ea ..

53 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly ..

Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow

56 minutes ago
 Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keepin ..

Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..

3 hours ago
Suspect running social media campaign against CJP ..

Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka ..

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

16 hours ago
 Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and ..

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..

16 hours ago
 AJK observes Mother Language Day

AJK observes Mother Language Day

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan