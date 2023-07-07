Open Menu

'Delay in issuance of quarantine certificates puts export of mangoes in jeopardy'

Published July 07, 2023



The export of mangoes to the neighboring countries through land route has been in a great jeopardy as Plant Protection Department is allegedly using delaying tactics in issuance of quarantine certificate to the exporters, Fruit and Vegetable Import Exporter Association

The export of mangoes to the neighboring countries through land route has been in a great jeopardy as Plant Protection Department is allegedly using delaying tactics in issuance of quarantine certificate to the exporters, Fruit and Vegetable Import Exporter Association.

In order to get immediate relief and amicable solution to the issue, Balochistan exporters resorted to the Federal Ombudsman against the non-issuance of quarantine certificate, said Taj Mohammad Barich, President of Fruit and Vegetable Import Exporter Association Balochistan during a meeting of his delegation with Associate Advisor Regional Head of the Federal Ombudsman, Mir Ghulam Sarwar Brohi in his office here Friday.

Taj Mohammad Baraich told that the importers and exporters of Balochistan export fruits and vegetables to the neighbouring country of Iran.

"The mango season is going on, but an official of the Plant Protection Department, Karachi held the entire department hostage. Quarantine certificate is not being issued to the importers and exporters of Balochistan causing massive loss to the traders of Iran and Pakistan as the mangoes lying in Quetta Taftan are getting spoiled while the landlords of Sindh and Punjab are also suffering", he said.

The delegation appealed to the Associate Advisor of the Federal Ombudsman to order the authorities concern for the issuance of quarantine certificate to the importers and exporters of Balochistan.

Ghulam Sarwar Brohi on the occasion, assured the Association of the resolution of their issue.

