Delay in issuing new connections not to be tolerated: IESCO CEO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan on Thursday said delay in issuing new connections to consumers and delivery of electricity bills would not be tolerated in any case.

Presiding over the performance meeting of Attock and Islamabad Circles here, he directed to accelerate action against power pilferage and ensured load balancing of transformers.

He said every employee of IESCO was responsible for providing quality services to the customers.

He also said that the officers should be available on the side along with their workers and staff and make ensure that the line staff use safety equipment during work.

The chief executive issued instructions to all the field officers that prompt and timely resolution of customer issues was the Primary responsibility.

The chief appreciated the performance of the best performing officers and issued instructions to others for further improvement in performance and results.

General Manager Umar Farooq Shah, Operations Director Mohammad Aslam Khan, Chief Engineers Jafar Murtaza, Naeem Jan, Manager Commercial Waheed Akram and other officers were also present in the meeting.