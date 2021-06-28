UrduPoint.com
Delay In Kashmir Dispute Solution May Bring Devastation On Wider Scale: APHC

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 02:30 PM

Delay in Kashmir dispute solution may bring devastation on wider scale: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has termed the Kashmir dispute as a great threat to the world peace saying that further deferment of this issue may produce devastating consequences on a wider scale.

APHC Secretary General Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed deep sorrow over the stubbornness of Indian fascist regime led by Narendra Modi. He advised New Delhi to learn a lesson from the ground situation prevailing in Kashmir where despite the huge presence of its military forces, common people, particularly the youth dare to come out with naked chests against the roaring guns and chant slogans for their freedom from Indian subjugation, KMS reported.

Molvi Bashir said, "We have no option but to lead our freedom movement to its logical conclusion. With this unwavering commitment, the people of Kashmir have rendered immense sacrifices to fulfill the dreams of martyrs," the statement said.

The APHC leader condemned the incessant cordon and search operations carried out by the Indian occupation forces and the recent upsurge in the arrest spree of the youth under the draconian law of Public Safety Act and said that India being a police state has no moral right to claim as a democratic country.

He urged the UN Secretary General to take cognizance of the random and illegal imprisonment of the people of Kashmir for raising the demand for their inalienable right to self-determination and impress upon India to stop genocide and gross violation of human rights in Kashmir.

Molvi Bashir demanded an early resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

