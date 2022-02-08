Delay in registration of FIR not to be tolerated: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday said accountability in the police department had been intensified as explanatory letters had been issued to 50 officers who did not act on public complaints

He said the purpose of accountability was to further improve the process of providing services to citizens so officers should perform their professional duties in a better manner.

Directing the officers, Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the officials as well as the supervisory officers were being called for response and the officials who were not interested in solving problems of people would be removed from the field postings, he asserted.

The IG Punjab directed RPOs and DPOs to ensure that corruption, abuse of power and delay in registration of FIRs would not be tolerated in any case.

The spokesperson for the Punjab Police said 26 SPs, three ASPs and 31 DSPs in the province had been issued explanatory letters.

He said explanatory letters were issued on delay in registration of FIR, negligence in arrestof proclaimed offenders, poor investigation by subordinate staff, registration of false FIRsand negligence in recovery of case property.