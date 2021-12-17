UrduPoint.com

Delay In Registration Of FIR Not Tolerable: IG Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:37 PM

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that delay in registration of FIR is not tolerated in any case, cases should be registered immediately on applications of citizens

He issued these instructions while listening to the problems of the citizens during a Khuli Katchehry (open court) held at Central Police Office here on Friday and giving orders to the officers for redressal.

He said that strict action will be taken against those who would delay in the registration of cases without any reason.

Rao said that action should be taken on priority basis against the mafias occupying the property and lands of the people and strict legal action should be taken against such mafias and their facilitators. He said that detailed reports of operations against criminals grabbing public and private property should be sent to the Central Police Office regularly.

IG Punjab directed that field and supervisory officers in all districts should hold regular open courts at their offices or public places and senior citizens, disabled and women attending open courts should be heard on priority basis. He reiterated that police are a disciplined force so all officers and personnel must be punctual, adhere to SOPs issued in professional matters and take good care of discipline.

Rao issued instructions to the concerned RPOs and DPOs for immediate redressal of citizen's grievances. He said that doors of my office are open to all citizens and field officers should also perform their duties of service and protection of citizens under open door policy. He said that supervisory officers should make surprise visits to review performance of subordinate staff and also take feedback from citizens visiting the police offices about the services.

