Delay In Removal Of Nawaz Sharif's Name From ECL Tantamount To Put His Life In Danger: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:40 PM

Delay in removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from ECL tantamount to put his life in danger: Marriyum Aurangzeb

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that speculations regarding health of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should not be made

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th November, 2019) PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that speculations regarding health of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should not be made.She said delay in removal of his name from the ECL is contrary to recommendations of doctors board and is tantamount to put his life in danger.She said Nawaz Sahrif cannot be given steroids again and again as to give high dose of steroids again and again is tantamount to put his life into danger.

Each and every second is precious for his treatment and in case of any accident it would be difficult to shift Nawaz Sharif abroad, she said.She said with the passage of time, danger to life of Nawaz Sharif is increasing.PML-N spokesperson said that speculations regarding health of Nawaz Sharif should not be made.Any information regarding health of Nawaz Sahrif will be issued by her or Dr Adnan and except them any information issued should not be aired without confirmation, she said.

