Delay In Revenue Matters Not To Be Tolerated: DC

Mon 01st March 2021 | 10:05 PM

Delay in revenue matters not to be tolerated: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that delay in revenue-related matters of the people will not be tolerated at all and strict action will be taken against responsible officer as well as staff of Revenue department

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that delay in revenue-related matters of the people will not be tolerated at all and strict action will be taken against responsible officer as well as staff of Revenue department. Addressing an open court (Khulli Katchery) on Monday, he said that a Khuli Katchery is being organized successfully at first day of each month only to redress revenue-related public problems. Therefore, the people should approach this open court if revenue officers or staff is adopting delaying tactics in their genuine work.

He said that revenue related problems of people will be resolved on top priority basis.

He also directed the officers of Revenue department including assistant commissioners and staff of record center to ensure their presence in the open court so that public problems could be resolved without any delay.

During open court, the DC received 84 complaints against Revenue department and out of them, 72 complaints were resolved on the spot while remaining will be redressed within three days. Similar, open courts were also arranged at Tehsil level in Jaranwala, Sammundri, Tandlianwala and Chak Jhumra.

