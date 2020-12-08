UrduPoint.com
Delay In Submission Of Child Harassment Bill Displeased KP Speaker

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

PESHAWAR, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) ::Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the delay in submission of Prevention of Child Harassment bill for discussion in the house.

The Speaker while giving ruling on adjournment motion of Nighat Orakzai of PPP, sought the bill to be filed within five days in PA.

He said the Standing Committee on Human Rights should also be made part of this committee.

He also directed for distribution of essential booklets on children anti-harassment in educational institutions and public offices.

He also directed for display of banners depicting helpline numbers at prominent places.

More Stories From Pakistan

