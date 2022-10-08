Delay in under construction roads irks citizens, affects trade activities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Delay in construction of different roads in the city not only affecting business activities and traffic suspension but also causing spread of respiratory complications among citizens.

Nawabpur road is under construction for the last three years and it ruined the business activities. The road is almost four kilometer long and located around highly populated areas including Ameerabad, Gulgasht, and some other areas.

It is one of the common routes for traffic from Nawabpur town to Chungi No 8. Thousands of citizens and students used to visit city and educational institutes on a daily basis. Many shopkeepers left their shops and shifted their business into other parts of the city, said local traders namely Hamza, Saleem, Qurban, Sajid and some others talking to APP.

Hamza remarked that dust particles started hovering along the road and hurting him severely. The general customers did not visit the under construction roads due to the hovering dust.

He stated that government should ensure completion of the road as early as possible. The citizens are under immense tension due to delay in the completion of the road.

Similarly, another two roads, MDA to Nandla Chowk via Pul Bararan, and MDA to Surij Miani are also under construction for the last one year. Shopkeepers are in immense panic. Shopkeepers namely Suhail, Arif, Adnan, Rashid Qureshi, and some others expressed concern over the delay. They demanded the Punjab government to take action and ensure completion of the road. The under-construction road also causes suspension of traffic near the Excise Office, Pul Bararan especially at time of schools closure.

When contacted, the official sources stated that there were some issues of water and sanitation and the roads would be complete soon after the resolution of the sewerage line.