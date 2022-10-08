UrduPoint.com

Delay In Under Construction Roads Irks Citizens, Affects Trade Activities

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Delay in under construction roads irks citizens, affects trade activities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Delay in construction of different roads in the city not only affecting business activities and traffic suspension but also causing spread of respiratory complications among citizens.

Nawabpur road is under construction for the last three years and it ruined the business activities. The road is almost four kilometer long and located around highly populated areas including Ameerabad, Gulgasht, and some other areas.

It is one of the common routes for traffic from Nawabpur town to Chungi No 8. Thousands of citizens and students used to visit city and educational institutes on a daily basis. Many shopkeepers left their shops and shifted their business into other parts of the city, said local traders namely Hamza, Saleem, Qurban, Sajid and some others talking to APP.

Hamza remarked that dust particles started hovering along the road and hurting him severely. The general customers did not visit the under construction roads due to the hovering dust.

He stated that government should ensure completion of the road as early as possible. The citizens are under immense tension due to delay in the completion of the road.

Similarly, another two roads, MDA to Nandla Chowk via Pul Bararan, and MDA to Surij Miani are also under construction for the last one year. Shopkeepers are in immense panic. Shopkeepers namely Suhail, Arif, Adnan, Rashid Qureshi, and some others expressed concern over the delay. They demanded the Punjab government to take action and ensure completion of the road. The under-construction road also causes suspension of traffic near the Excise Office, Pul Bararan especially at time of schools closure.

When contacted, the official sources stated that there were some issues of water and sanitation and the roads would be complete soon after the resolution of the sewerage line.

Related Topics

Resolution Business Government Of Punjab Water Visit Road Traffic Rashid From Government

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

19 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

35 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

1 hour ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.