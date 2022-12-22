Delay in uplift projects will not be tolerated, says MD WASA

Managing Director WASA, Jawad Kaleemullah, said that delays in sewerage and water supply uplift projects will not be tolerated.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Managing Director WASA, Jawad Kaleemullah, said that delays in sewerage and water supply uplift projects will not be tolerated.

He ordered officials concerned to ensure the quality of work and transparency in all ongoing projects.

MD WASA expressed these views while presiding over a performance review meeting in connection with ongoing projects under the annual development program here on Thursday.

Jawad said that improving the provision of water and drainage facilities to citizens and immediate redressal of their grievances was the top priority.

MD WASA directed officials to accelerate the pace of work on the sewerage projects and ensure completion within the stipulated period.

Director Engineering Abdul Salam, Director Finance Muhammad Saeed Dogar, and other officials were present.

MD WASA also reviewed the physical and financial progress of all the uplift projects and directed the sewerage officials to monitor the projects on daily basis.

He also directed all the officials to ensure the presence of 100 percent manhole covers in their respective areas.