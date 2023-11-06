Open Menu

Delayed Diagnosis Major Reasons Behind Spread Of Breast Cancer: Experts

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The health experts on Monday observed that lack of awareness regarding symptoms and signs of breast cancer and delayed diagnosis are among the major reasons behind the spread of breast cancer.

They were addressing an awareness seminar arranged here to sensitize the communities especially females about breast cancer and the need to develop new, targeted treatments that would improve survival rates among patients.

Incharge RHC Putwar Bala, Dr Mir Karim Shah, Children Specialist Dr Taj Bahadar Khan and Gynaecologist Dr Hina briefed the participants regarding the symptoms and signs of the breast cancer and the ways to prevent breast cancer including monthly self-breast examination and how to seek help.

Pamphlets regarding breast cancer were distributed among the participants including staff of Putwar Bala RHC, community members and patients.

Incharge RHC Putwar Bala thanked the Northwest General Hospital staff and requested to continue such informative programmes in future for the awareness of communities.

APP/adi

