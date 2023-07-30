Open Menu

Delaying Election For Holding New Census Not Possible: Kaira

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Delaying election for holding new census not possible: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Sunday said that it would not be possible to delay elections on the basis of holding a new 'Census' by demanding establishing new parties.

Talking to a private news channel, Kaira informed that the process of electoral reforms was already started and the Election Commission was busy in the preparation of conducting elections at its specific time and period.

Replying to a question, he said that delaying elections would not be favorable for the country's stability and PML-N was also not in favor to delay the process at any cost.

"The caretaker setup has a huge responsibility to run a country in an appropriate manner," he added.

Kaira said that even the issuance of the notification about new census would not stop the process of elections.

"In the caretaker setup, politicians need to come and participate in it and perform with a huge responsibility. As most of the politicians are performing their responsibilities beyond the limits, however the country's stability lies in the Constitution and rule of law", he concluded.

