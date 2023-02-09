Delaying elections not under consideration: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Energy and Power Khurram Dastgir Khan said on Wednesday said that the proposal to delay the election had not been considered by the federal cabinet or on any platform.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that "ultimately we have to decide according to the constitution".

The minister rejected the claims of deadlock and said that Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) technical talks were nearing conclusion. The federal minister hoped for the successful completion of the review.

"We will defeat our political opponents with the support of the people of Pakistan. We will fight the opponents through the ballot box, not force through the use of force," he said.

PML-N did not believe in political victimization.

"We did not imprison political opponents for 22 months like Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did in their tenure," he added.