Delaying polls not prerogative of Caretaker Govt: Murtaza Solangi  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi says under article 218(3) of the Constitution, the Election Commission of Pakistan is the sole authority to issue and change the election schedule.

Speaking in a private television channel programme on Friday, he categorically stated that delaying polls is not our prerogative. He said it is the stance of the interim government that elections should be held on 8th of next month.

The Information Minister said the issues mentioned in the resolution adopted by the Senate are genuine. He said security issues definitely exist in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking about the article written by the Founding Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and published in the British weekly newspaper "The Economist", he said a convicted person does not have the right to write an article from jail.

He said it has also raised questions over the credibility of ‘The Economist’.

He said an investigation is underway as to who provided information to ‘The Economist’.

Talking about the May 9th incidents in the country, Murtaza Solangi said Pakistani nation knows well about those who were involved in it.

He said let the courts decide about the fate of those who were involved in the May 9 incidents.

He said there are hundreds of evidences against the perpetrators of May 9.

To another question about the Financial Action Task Force, the Information Minister said whatever may be the reasons for putting Pakistan on the Grey list, we improved the anti-money laundering system in the country.

Replying to a question about the matter of lifetime disqualification, he said whatever decision comes from the Supreme Court, it will be implemented.

Talking about the nomination papers process, he said PTI submitted 2620 papers, out of which 1996 were accepted. He said for Provincial Assemblies, PTI submitted 1777 nomination papers, out of which 1398 papers were accepted.