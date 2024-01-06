Open Menu

Delaying Polls Not Prerogative Of Caretaker Govt: Murtaza Solangi

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 06, 2024 | 04:52 PM

Delaying polls not prerogative of Caretaker Govt: Murtaza Solangi  

The caretaker federal minister for information and broadcasting says the issues mentioned in the resolution adopted by the Senate are genuine, pointing out that the security issues definitely exist in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi says under article 218(3) of the Constitution, the Election Commission of Pakistan is the sole authority to issue and change the election schedule.

Speaking in a private television channel programme on Friday, he categorically stated that delaying polls is not our prerogative. He said it is the stance of the interim government that elections should be held on 8th of next month.

The Information Minister said the issues mentioned in the resolution adopted by the Senate are genuine. He said security issues definitely exist in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking about the article written by the Founding Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and published in the British weekly newspaper "The Economist", he said a convicted person does not have the right to write an article from jail.

He said it has also raised questions over the credibility of ‘The Economist’.

He said an investigation is underway as to who provided information to ‘The Economist’.

Talking about the May 9th incidents in the country, Murtaza Solangi said Pakistani nation knows well about those who were involved in it.

He said let the courts decide about the fate of those who were involved in the May 9 incidents.

He said there are hundreds of evidences against the perpetrators of May 9.

To another question about the Financial Action Task Force, the Information Minister said whatever may be the reasons for putting Pakistan on the Grey list, we improved the anti-money laundering system in the country.

Replying to a question about the matter of lifetime disqualification, he said whatever decision comes from the Supreme Court, it will be implemented.

Talking about the nomination papers process, he said PTI submitted 2620 papers, out of which 1996 were accepted. He said for Provincial Assemblies, PTI submitted 1777 nomination papers, out of which 1398 papers were accepted.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Resolution Senate Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Jail May Financial Action Task Force TV From Government Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Khunjerab Pass will remain open till 16th January

Khunjerab Pass will remain open till 16th January

5 hours ago
 Australia defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in thir ..

Australia defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in third Test

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

17 hours ago
 96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebr ..

96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebrates in Larkana

17 hours ago
Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early ..

Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early rate cut hopes

17 hours ago
 Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presiden ..

Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presidential bid

17 hours ago
 Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

17 hours ago
 Academicians play vital role in driving movements ..

Academicians play vital role in driving movements forward : Mushaal

18 hours ago
 Israel carried out nearly 600 attacks on Gaza hosp ..

Israel carried out nearly 600 attacks on Gaza hospitals since Oct 7, says WHO

18 hours ago
 Iraq PM says determined to end presence of US-led ..

Iraq PM says determined to end presence of US-led coalition

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan