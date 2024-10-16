Open Menu

Delegation Calls On Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024

A delegation led by Provincial Member of Assembly (MPA) Zarak Khan Mandukhail called on Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail at Governor House Quetta on Wednesday and discussed the issues of his constituencies

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) A delegation led by Provincial Member of Assembly (MPA) Zarak Khan Mandukhail called on Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail at Governor House Quetta on Wednesday and discussed the issues of his Constituencies.

Former Councilor Aslam Kurd informed about the recent increase in the rents of the government quarters, saying that the burden is on low-income families which are already struggling with economic hardship and inflation.

Governor Mandukhail listened to their problems and assured the delegation of his all possible support in solving these problems.

