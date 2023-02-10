Delegation calls on SM Tanveer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :A delegation of the packaging and printing sector met Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer at the Punjab board of Investment & Trade here on Friday.

Talking to the delegation, SM Tanveer said that the packaging sector, which was important in the national economy, could not be ignored.

He said that to give the packaging sector the status of a industry, they would move forward together by deciding an action plan in the light of mutual consultation and suggestions.

He said it was necessary to enhance export for stability of the economy, the government would takeall measures to achieve this goal.