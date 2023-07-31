Open Menu

Delegation Comprising Members Of 33rd Management Course In NIM Calls On Mayor Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday called on a delegation comprising members of the 33rd senior Management course in the National Institute of Management (NIM) at Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) office here on Monday

Talking to the members of the delegation, he said that Karachi is the aorta and commercial capital hub of the country and the development of the country depends on the development of Karachi.

He said that we have to do positive marketing of our cities and the people of this city have mandated Pakistan Peoples Party. According to people's expectations, elected local body representatives are playing their role in solving urban problems, he added.

He said that development works are going on in the city and he is trying his best to make Karachi a city of lights again.

On this occasion, Managing Director SSWMB Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation Syed Salahuddin, Municipal Commissioner KMC Noman Arshad and other officers were also present.

He said that it was necessary that we all take care of our city and cooperate with the provincial and city government in the works for improvement and development. We have to keep this city clean like our homes. Karachi is nothing less than a blessing for us, he said that ten to twelve thousand people come to Karachi even today and the city welcomes everyone with an open heart, he added.

He said that people from different cities of Pakistan come to Karachi and get free treatment in Karachi hospitals and patients from abroad use the latest cyber knife facility available in Jinnah Hospital Karachi. No such free facility is available anywhere in the world which is managed by the Sindh government in Karachi, similarly, free treatment of heart diseases is provided at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, he added.

He said that the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation is also funded by the Sindh government while people from all over Pakistan are treated here.

He said an effective monitoring system ensures the timely completion of development works. This is the basic principle of management and the leadership of the Pakistan People's Party is taking practical steps to provide better quality facilities to citizens under this principle in all cities of Sindh including Karachi, this process of development and improvement will continue.

On this occasion, Municipal Commissioner KMC Noman Arshad gave a briefing regarding the various departments of KMC and the municipal services provided to the citizens. The delegation thanked Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab for providing useful and informative details and presented him with shield on behalf of NIM.

