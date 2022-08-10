Delegation discuss collaboration for nurses' training program

A delegation of Lahore-Chicago sister city committee led by former district nazim Mandi Bahauddin Riaz Asghar Chaudhry called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and discussed various initiatives for collaboration of American institutions with technical universities of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :A delegation of Lahore-Chicago sister city committee led by former district nazim Mandi Bahauddin Riaz Asghar Chaudhry called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and discussed various initiatives for collaboration of American institutions with technical universities of Punjab.

The methodology of the proposed nurses' training program in Chicago in collaboration with the institutions were also discussed.

The CM observed that it was the need of the hour to develop the nursing sector on modern lines and added that the proposal of sending nurses to Chicago for training would be reviewed.

The modern training opportunity would help them to find jobs there, he said. In order to improve the quality of the nursing sector in Punjab, there was a need to work on the faculty and syllabus for attaining international standards, he noted.

Lahore and Chicago were declared Sister Cities in the past and would be moved forward by finding new avenues of bilateral cooperation, the CM concluded.