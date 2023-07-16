Open Menu

Delegation Discuss Facilities To Prisoners With CM

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2023 | 10:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Members of Jail Reforms Committee of Punjab Bar Council met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office in which proposals to provide basic facilities to the prisoners in jails were discussed.

CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking on the occasion stated that the Punjab government would welcome implementable proposals of the Jail Reforms Committee of Punjab Bar Council.

It was informed during the briefing that food budget of prisoners had been increased and the duration of telephonic conversation of prisoners with their family members had been increased up to 300 minutes.

The arrangements of the jail hospital are being assigned to the Health department. A bakery and a utility store is being established for the prisoners in jails. Fans and coolers are fully functional in jails. An approval for making induction on the vacant posts is being granted to overcome the shortage of jail staff.

The delegation proposed to provide free legal aid to the prisoners.

Chairman Committee Pir Imran Akram Bodla presented recommendations to the CM about jail reforms.

Provincial Adviser Kanwar Dilshad, Additional Chief Secretary (Home),Secretary Law and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

