UrduPoint.com

Delegation Discusses Flood Victims' Rehabilitation With Chief Minister Punjab

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Delegation discusses flood victims' rehabilitation with Chief Minister Punjab

A delegation of Baitussalam Welfare Trust (BWT), led by its chairman Maulana Abdul Sattar, called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :A delegation of Baitussalam Welfare Trust (BWT), led by its chairman Maulana Abdul Sattar, called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Wednesday.

A common action plan was agreed upon during the meeting for rehabilitation and resettlement of flood victims and the repair of damaged houses.

The chief minister said the Punjab government had dispatched medical teams for prevention of epidemics in the affected areas and medical support from the BWT would also be welcomed.

On the instruction of the CM, a committee comprising Maulana Abdul Sattar, Mian Muhammad Ahsan, Hafiz Amaar Yasir, DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer, DG PDMA, Huzaifa Rafiq and Salman Hamid was constituted for collaboration. The committee will prepare a plan for rehabilitation of the flood victims and the repair of damaged houses.

CM Parvez Elahi stressed that employment opportunities be arranged for the flood victims without delay.

In this regard, the BWT model would be beneficial, he said. He vowed to continue relief and rehabilitation work in affected areas along with the BWT, adding that the facility of dastarkhwan and educational institutions would also be established for the affectees. The BWT will also establish maternity care container clinics in the affected areas and different commodities, medicines and tents would be provided jointly.

The CM announced soft loans for rehabilitation of victims of the deluge, and added that collaboration with the BWT and Indus Hospital would be further promoted to benefit people. Aid must reach the deserving people while the spirit of serving the affectees was commendable, he added.

DG Rescue 1122 briefed the participants about relief activities in the affected areas while a detailed briefing was also given on the performance of Baitussalam Welfare Trust. MPA Hafiz Amaar Yasir, SMBR, former BoP president Hamish Khan, DG PDMA and others were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Flood Rescue 1122 From Employment

Recent Stories

Treatment facilities being provided under Sehat Sa ..

Treatment facilities being provided under Sehat Sahulat Programme: Minister

1 minute ago
 4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Kalat division

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Kalat division

1 minute ago
 Court adjourns reference against Malik Riaz till S ..

Court adjourns reference against Malik Riaz till Sep 15

3 minutes ago
 OGRA reduces LPG price by Rs75.11per 11.8-kg cylin ..

OGRA reduces LPG price by Rs75.11per 11.8-kg cylinder

3 minutes ago
 DC directs traders to avoid hoarding, profiteering ..

DC directs traders to avoid hoarding, profiteering

3 minutes ago
 FDA Says Authorizing New Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 ..

FDA Says Authorizing New Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines Targeted at Omicron V ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.