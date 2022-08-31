Delegation discusses flood victims' rehabilitation with Chief Minister Punjab

A delegation of Baitussalam Welfare Trust (BWT), led by its chairman Maulana Abdul Sattar, called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :A delegation of Baitussalam Welfare Trust (BWT), led by its chairman Maulana Abdul Sattar, called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Wednesday.

A common action plan was agreed upon during the meeting for rehabilitation and resettlement of flood victims and the repair of damaged houses.

The chief minister said the Punjab government had dispatched medical teams for prevention of epidemics in the affected areas and medical support from the BWT would also be welcomed.

On the instruction of the CM, a committee comprising Maulana Abdul Sattar, Mian Muhammad Ahsan, Hafiz Amaar Yasir, DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer, DG PDMA, Huzaifa Rafiq and Salman Hamid was constituted for collaboration. The committee will prepare a plan for rehabilitation of the flood victims and the repair of damaged houses.

CM Parvez Elahi stressed that employment opportunities be arranged for the flood victims without delay.

In this regard, the BWT model would be beneficial, he said. He vowed to continue relief and rehabilitation work in affected areas along with the BWT, adding that the facility of dastarkhwan and educational institutions would also be established for the affectees. The BWT will also establish maternity care container clinics in the affected areas and different commodities, medicines and tents would be provided jointly.

The CM announced soft loans for rehabilitation of victims of the deluge, and added that collaboration with the BWT and Indus Hospital would be further promoted to benefit people. Aid must reach the deserving people while the spirit of serving the affectees was commendable, he added.

DG Rescue 1122 briefed the participants about relief activities in the affected areas while a detailed briefing was also given on the performance of Baitussalam Welfare Trust. MPA Hafiz Amaar Yasir, SMBR, former BoP president Hamish Khan, DG PDMA and others were also present.