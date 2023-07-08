Delegation discusses increase in textile exports with CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of renowned an international textile brand, Primark, met Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office in which matters pertaining to increase in textile exports were discussed.

Provincial Industries Minister SM Tanvir, Chief Secretary and Chairman P&D gave a briefing to the delegation. Industrialist and leader of APTMA Group Gohar Ejaz apprised the delegation about steps being taken to enhance cotton production in Punjab.

It was informed during the briefing that farmers were being granted incentives and support price for excellent cotton production in the province. Effective steps have been taken for the elimination of substandard seeds and pesticides for the procurement of quality cotton.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi speaking on the occasion, stated that planning was being made for the provision of electricity to the industry at a reasonable price in Punjab adding that all institutions were on the same page for the promotion of industry and trade.

He assured that all possible facilities would be provided to the industry for the enhancement of exports in Punjab. He welcomed Primark delegation on their arrival in Punjab.

The delegation comprised John Stephen, Mathew Rhodes, Siddique Bhatti, Habib Anwar and Amir Fayyaz.

Secretary Energy, Secretary Industries, CEO Punjab board of Investment & Trade(PBIT) and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.