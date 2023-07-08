Open Menu

Delegation Discusses Increase In Textile Exports With CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Delegation discusses increase in textile exports with CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of renowned an international textile brand, Primark, met Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office in which matters pertaining to increase in textile exports were discussed.

Provincial Industries Minister SM Tanvir, Chief Secretary and Chairman P&D gave a briefing to the delegation. Industrialist and leader of APTMA Group Gohar Ejaz apprised the delegation about steps being taken to enhance cotton production in Punjab.

It was informed during the briefing that farmers were being granted incentives and support price for excellent cotton production in the province. Effective steps have been taken for the elimination of substandard seeds and pesticides for the procurement of quality cotton.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi speaking on the occasion, stated that planning was being made for the provision of electricity to the industry at a reasonable price in Punjab adding that all institutions were on the same page for the promotion of industry and trade.

He assured that all possible facilities would be provided to the industry for the enhancement of exports in Punjab. He welcomed Primark delegation on their arrival in Punjab.

The delegation comprised John Stephen, Mathew Rhodes, Siddique Bhatti, Habib Anwar and Amir Fayyaz.

Secretary Energy, Secretary Industries, CEO Punjab board of Investment & Trade(PBIT) and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Electricity Exports Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Same Price Textile Cotton All Industry

Recent Stories

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

1 hour ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

2 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

4 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

4 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

5 hours ago
Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

5 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

6 hours ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

6 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

6 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan