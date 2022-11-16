Delegation from 35th Mid-Career management course visits Pakistan Telecommunication Authority

A delegation comprising sixteen officers and faculty members from 35th Mid-Career Management Course organized by National Institute of Management (NIM) visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :A delegation comprising sixteen officers and faculty members from 35th Mid-Career Management Course organized by National Institute of Management (NIM) visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters.

Member, Compliance and Enforcement PTA, Dr.

Khawar Siddique Khokhar, Muhammad Masood Ahmed, Chief Instructor NIM and senior officials were also present on this occasion, said a news release.

The delegation was given a detailed presentation about role and functioning of PTA, specifically focusing on cyber security initiatives for telecom sector, consumer issues and DIRBS.