UrduPoint.com

Delegation From Azerbaijan Meets WCLA DG

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Delegation from Azerbaijan meets WCLA DG

A seven-member delegation from Azerbaijan on Monday met the Walled City of Lahore Authority Director General Kamran Lashari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):A seven-member delegation from Azerbaijan on Monday met the Walled City of Lahore Authority Director General Kamran Lashari.

On this occasion DG talked about the importance of historical places, culture and traditional food.

He said, "Pakistan has strong and deep relations with Azerbaijan." The DG said that trade and visits between both countries would help people of both sides to understand each other.

The delegation also visited Home Economics University.

Registrar of the University Shujaat presented a souvenir to the delegation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Azerbaijan From

Recent Stories

Balloons Spotted in US Central Command Area, Have ..

Balloons Spotted in US Central Command Area, Have Not Posed Threat - US Air Forc ..

3 minutes ago
 Launch of Soyuz MS-23 Spacecraft Postponed Until E ..

Launch of Soyuz MS-23 Spacecraft Postponed Until Early March at Most - Roscosmos ..

3 minutes ago
 Literary icon Zia Mohyeeddin's demise leaves a voi ..

Literary icon Zia Mohyeeddin's demise leaves a void uneasy to fill

47 seconds ago
 Fine imposed on shopkeepers for overcharging Atta, ..

Fine imposed on shopkeepers for overcharging Atta, chicken prices

48 seconds ago
 Photos Show That Soyuz MS-22 Depressurized Due to ..

Photos Show That Soyuz MS-22 Depressurized Due to External Impact - Roscosmos CE ..

50 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 team distributes tents among citizens ..

Rescue 1122 team distributes tents among citizens of quake-hit Turkiye

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.