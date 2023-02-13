Delegation from Azerbaijan meets WCLA DG

A seven-member delegation from Azerbaijan on Monday met the Walled City of Lahore Authority Director General Kamran Lashari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):A seven-member delegation from Azerbaijan on Monday met the Walled City of Lahore Authority Director General Kamran Lashari.

On this occasion DG talked about the importance of historical places, culture and traditional food.

He said, "Pakistan has strong and deep relations with Azerbaijan." The DG said that trade and visits between both countries would help people of both sides to understand each other.

The delegation also visited Home Economics University.

Registrar of the University Shujaat presented a souvenir to the delegation.