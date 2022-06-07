UrduPoint.com

Delegation From Bahawalpur Meets Governor Punjab

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2022 | 07:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman was called on at Governor House by a delegation from Bahawalpur led by MPA Zaheer Iqbal Chanar today.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the Governor Punjab of various issues faced by them. The participants of the delegation congratulated the Governor of Punjab on assuming office and expressed their best wishes.

Talking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said"The vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif is to give a developed and prosperous Pakistan to the coming generations and to provide basic facilities including health and education to the people." He said that the focus on higher education has always been the priority of the PML-N government. He said that the announcement of increase in higher education funds in the forthcoming budget was a good move of the government. The Governor Punjab further said"We will strive to strengthen the link between academia and industry, adding that he has also issued instructions to the Vice Chancellors of the universities in this regard.

"While commenting on the current situation, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said that the government was taking difficult decisions in the interest of the country and the nation. He said that Pakistan was going through a difficult period economically and it was due to poor policies of the previous government which has made Pakistan economically weak today.

He said that inflation and unemployment rate has increased tremendously. The Governor Punjab said that four years ago when the government was taken over from PML-N, the country was on the path of development, but today the government is faced with many problems. He said that in the previous tenure of PML-N, continuous growth was taking place in all sectors of the country while all the indicators of development including economy were also better, adding that inflation rate was low. He said that Insha-Allah, due to the hard work of the present government, all the sectors would soon start improving again.

