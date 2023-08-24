Open Menu

Delegation From Balochistan Calls On PM

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2023 | 10:27 PM

A delegation from Balochistan called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest

The delegation congratulated the prime minister on assuming his office and expressed best wishes for him.

The prime minister thanked the delegation including Senator Ahmed Khan, Haji Muhammad Ismail and Raja Abdul Rahim.

