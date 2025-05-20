Delegation from Bustikhel meets DC

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Abdul Akram on Tuesday said that the district administration gives top priority to public welfare and development works.

According to DC office, Abdul Akram met with a delegation from Busti Khel area of Dara Adamkhel.

During the meeting, the area elders informed the DC in detail about the coal lease issues.

He assured their early resolution of the issues of the delegation.

The members of the delegation and the area elders appreciated the people-friendly policies and services of the Deputy Commissioner Kohat and thanked him and expressed the hope that practical steps will be taken to resolve their issues soon.

