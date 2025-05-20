Delegation From Bustikhel Meets DC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Abdul Akram on Tuesday said that the district administration gives top priority to public welfare and development works.
According to DC office, Abdul Akram met with a delegation from Busti Khel area of Dara Adamkhel.
During the meeting, the area elders informed the DC in detail about the coal lease issues.
He assured their early resolution of the issues of the delegation.
The members of the delegation and the area elders appreciated the people-friendly policies and services of the Deputy Commissioner Kohat and thanked him and expressed the hope that practical steps will be taken to resolve their issues soon.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo ..
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors
Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor M ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Delegation from Bustikhel meets DC3 minutes ago
-
Civil Defence trains 7,000 students in Islamabad Schools3 minutes ago
-
School timings changed due to hot weather3 minutes ago
-
Two black bear cubs rescued from illegal captivity in Kohisthan3 minutes ago
-
Unicef official visits Child Protection Bureau13 minutes ago
-
Special secretary reviews progress on development projects13 minutes ago
-
Center of excellence for citrus inaugurated at UoS23 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes 26 computers, internet devices among talented girls of rural areas23 minutes ago
-
Sindh cabinet approves SIUT for Rahimyarkhan, Pindi, houses for Balochistan, KPK23 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers continues23 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts seminar for CSS aspirants23 minutes ago
-
Traffic police, UoS collaborate for road safety education23 minutes ago