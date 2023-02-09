UrduPoint.com

Delegation From China's Ningbo University Visits IIUI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 09:45 PM

A delegation from Ningbo University, China visited International Islamic University, Islamabad on Thursday where it called on the university President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibiand also held meeting with the Dean and scientists of the Faculty of Sciences

Both sides agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of natural Sciences and vowed to work together on joint projects. It was decided that follow-up MoU and framework will be established between both the universities.

During the meeting with the delegation, President IIUI, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, said the collaboration is a precious opportunity for both Universities.

He added that IIUI is a leading international university and especially, hosting hundreds of Chinese students which is also another opportunity for expansion.

He offered his full support to joint initiative and appreciated the ongoing progress between both universities.

On the occasion, Xinmin Liu and Professor Liu Yu from Ningbo University stressed for further expanding the joint academic teaching, research, projects, research and faculty exchanges between the two renowned universities.

Professor Liu said he found immense pleasure for this opportunity for shared teaching, research supervision, project and exchanges.

Professor Dr. Ahmed Shuja Ahmed Syed, Vice President (R&E), IIU encouraged this initiative with his full support.

The Chinese delegation was headed by Professor Dr. Xinmin Liu (Professor at Institute of Drug Discovery and Technology, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and WHO Expert on Herbal Medicines). It was also accompanied by Associate Professor Dr. Xiang Ning, Associate Professor Dr. Yan Wang and Professor Dr. Atia-ul-Wahab.

This high-level academic visit was organized with the efforts of the joint research project of Professor Dr. Muhammad Riaz from CIRBS, IIUI, Professor Dr. Earlier, Professor Dr. Muhammad Irfan Khan, Dean, Faculty of Sciences, IIUI gave the welcome briefing which was followed by the presentation of Professor Dr. Xinmin Liu. Then Professor Dr. Muhammad Riaz presented the focused areas of collaborations and partnership. Briefly, shared courses and teaching, joint research supervisions, joint R&D projects, and researchers exchanges between universities starting with the area of medicinal chemistry and industrial biotechnology with CIRBS and joint project with CAEPE.

