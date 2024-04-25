Open Menu

Delegation From CMCC, CMPak Visit PTA

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Delegation from CMCC, CMPak visit PTA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) A senior-level delegation of China mobile Communications Group Co. Ltd. (CMCC) and the CEO of China Mobile Pakistan (CMPak) visited the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and met with the Authority.

Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman shared Pakistan’s telecom sector achievements with the delegation.

On the occasion, Member Finance (PTA) Muhammad Naveed and Member Compliance & Enforcement (PTA), Dr. Khawar Sidique Khokhar, were also present and shared insights about the sector, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

Mr. Tong Tengfei, Group Leader of Discipline Inspection and Supervision, and Huo Junli, Chairman and CEO of CMPak discussed growth potential in the telecom sector and areas of mutual benefits.

The meeting served as an opportunity for both parties to explore collaboration avenues and share insights on advancements in the telecommunications industry.

