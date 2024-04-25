Delegation From CMCC, CMPak Visit PTA
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) A senior-level delegation of China mobile Communications Group Co. Ltd. (CMCC) and the CEO of China Mobile Pakistan (CMPak) visited the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and met with the Authority.
Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman shared Pakistan’s telecom sector achievements with the delegation.
On the occasion, Member Finance (PTA) Muhammad Naveed and Member Compliance & Enforcement (PTA), Dr. Khawar Sidique Khokhar, were also present and shared insights about the sector, said a news release issued here on Thursday.
Mr. Tong Tengfei, Group Leader of Discipline Inspection and Supervision, and Huo Junli, Chairman and CEO of CMPak discussed growth potential in the telecom sector and areas of mutual benefits.
The meeting served as an opportunity for both parties to explore collaboration avenues and share insights on advancements in the telecommunications industry.
Recent Stories
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE
Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update
Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Payment of 100 pc pension to widows of non PUGF employees of TMA demanded2 minutes ago
-
Wave of inflation not be reduced in Peshawar2 minutes ago
-
Renowned TV, stage actress, playwright, activist Madeeha Gohar remembered12 minutes ago
-
Persian collection titled 'Gulang-e-Arzoo' on April 2732 minutes ago
-
Nutrition Int'l donates high-tech food lab to IFA for enhanced quality control32 minutes ago
-
Meeting regarding drug use in educational institutions held at ANF Headquarters42 minutes ago
-
Two-day Int'l mathematics conference to begin on April 26 at GCU1 hour ago
-
PFA disposes of 980 adulterated milk1 hour ago
-
President stresses joint efforts to control Malaria1 hour ago
-
APHC denounces arrest, harassment of IIOJK people by Indian forces2 hours ago
-
JKNF urges well-off people to come forward to support less privileged segments of society2 hours ago
-
Muhammad Bilal defends his research papers2 hours ago