Open Menu

Delegation From DBA Visited USKT

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Delegation from DBA visited USKT

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) A delegation from the District Bar Association visited the University of Sialkot (USKT) on the invitation of the Faculty of Law.

According to USKT spokesperson here on Wednesday, the delegation included-- President District Bar Association (DBA) Sialkot Sohail Iqbal,Vice President DBA Azam Gilani and Secretary DBA Chaudhry Rahat Nazir Vance warmly welcomed by the Director Faculty of Law Dr. Asif Khan,Head of Departments and faculty members.

The visit included discussions on academic collaborations and professional opportunities for the students aiming to strengthen the legal and judiciary community.

During the meeting with the Vice Chancellor USKT Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman,he discussed various signing of MoUs, fee discounts and internships for students.

He focused on matters of mutual interest on various aspects of the law faculty and how more improvements can be made. He also emphasized on further collaborations and assured his full support to enable more growth in the faculty of this noble field.

The meeting ended with a group photo.

Related Topics

Visit Sialkot From

Recent Stories

DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b ..

DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers

3 minutes ago
 US election: Trump, Harris hope for victory as vot ..

US election: Trump, Harris hope for victory as voting process underway

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week ..

Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week strike

12 hours ago
 Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Fina ..

Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Finals

12 hours ago
SBP grants approvals for setting up EMI, PSO

SBP grants approvals for setting up EMI, PSO

12 hours ago
 Stock markets climb, dollar dips as US votes

Stock markets climb, dollar dips as US votes

12 hours ago
 Foreign investment, stock exchange improving: Asif

Foreign investment, stock exchange improving: Asif

12 hours ago
 England name unchanged team for Australia clash

England name unchanged team for Australia clash

12 hours ago
 FC organizes Mega Sports Events in parts of Baloch ..

FC organizes Mega Sports Events in parts of Balochistan

13 hours ago
 Ito's Bayern debut further delayed after foot surg ..

Ito's Bayern debut further delayed after foot surgery

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan