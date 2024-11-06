Delegation From DBA Visited USKT
Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 11:40 AM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) A delegation from the District Bar Association visited the University of Sialkot (USKT) on the invitation of the Faculty of Law.
According to USKT spokesperson here on Wednesday, the delegation included-- President District Bar Association (DBA) Sialkot Sohail Iqbal,Vice President DBA Azam Gilani and Secretary DBA Chaudhry Rahat Nazir Vance warmly welcomed by the Director Faculty of Law Dr. Asif Khan,Head of Departments and faculty members.
The visit included discussions on academic collaborations and professional opportunities for the students aiming to strengthen the legal and judiciary community.
During the meeting with the Vice Chancellor USKT Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman,he discussed various signing of MoUs, fee discounts and internships for students.
He focused on matters of mutual interest on various aspects of the law faculty and how more improvements can be made. He also emphasized on further collaborations and assured his full support to enable more growth in the faculty of this noble field.
The meeting ended with a group photo.
