Delegation From Foreign Affairs Committee Of Spain’s Senate To Arrive In Pakistan On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM

A delegation from the Foreign Affairs Committee of Spain’s Senate is set to arrive in Pakistan early Thursday for a five-day visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A delegation from the Foreign Affairs Committee of Spain’s Senate is set to arrive in Pakistan early Thursday for a five-day visit.

The delegation is visiting Pakistan at the special invitation of Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said a news release.

During their stay, the delegation will hold meetings with Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan, leader of the opposition in the Senate and head of the Pakistan-Spain Friendship Group Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, and Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui.

Meetings with Federal ministers, the board of Investment, and the Secretary of Inter-Provincial Coordination are also on the agenda.

The delegation will visit Lahore for discussions with the provincial leadership.

The visit aims to strengthen bilateral parliamentary relations and institutional cooperation.

