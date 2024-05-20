Delegation From Germany Visits Parliament
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) A 20, member delegation from Global Bridges, a non-profit organization based in Federal Republic of Germany, Monday visited Parliament House, Islamabad.
The delegation included German entrepreneurs, academics, intellectuals, doctors, and other professionals, led by Dr.Hans Albrecht.The visit was aimed to gain first hand knowledge of the parliamentary functions of Pakistan said a news release.
The Special Secretary (Special Initiatives) Syed Shamoon Hashmi provided an in-depth briefing on Pakistan's parliamentary system, covering its functions and history.
He also apprised the delegation about National Assembly's functions, standing committees, and special parliamentary forums, including the Sustainable Development Goals, Women Parliamentary Caucus, Young Parliamentary Forum, Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights.
The delegation appreciated the comprehensive presentation and engaged in a Q&A session.
The delegation also toured the National Assembly Hall and other areas of the Parliament and were highly appreciative of the pictorial display of Pakistan's political and parliamentary history, among other things.
Recent Stories
CJCSC, Australian Chief discuss regional security
TECNO Raises the Bar: 3 Years of Security and Patch Updates Guaranteed for the C ..
Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan in squad for T20I match agains ..
Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is
Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ahsan Iqbal condoles demise of Iranian President1 minute ago
-
Shaza invites Swedish tech companies to invest in Pakistan1 minute ago
-
Dr. Rabia defends her PhD's dissertation1 minute ago
-
Admissions for fall 2024 semester open at IUB11 minutes ago
-
BISE announces schedule of HSC annual Exams- 202411 minutes ago
-
Special secretary for provision of healthcare facilities to masses without interruption21 minutes ago
-
RPO holds orderly room21 minutes ago
-
Govt to provide all necessary assistance to students wishing to return from Kyrgyzstan31 minutes ago
-
Development Committee reviews progress of schemes under ADP41 minutes ago
-
597 profiteers arrested, 82 business points sealed51 minutes ago
-
MNA Iqbal Channar inaugurates Clinic on Wheels in Islamia Colony51 minutes ago
-
Cultural phenomenon: Tea cafes become social hubs in twin cities1 hour ago