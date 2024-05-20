Delegation from Germany visits Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) A 20, member delegation from Global Bridges, a non-profit organization based in Federal Republic of Germany, Monday visited Parliament House, Islamabad.

The delegation included German entrepreneurs, academics, intellectuals, doctors, and other professionals, led by Dr.Hans Albrecht.The visit was aimed to gain first hand knowledge of the parliamentary functions of Pakistan said a news release.

The Special Secretary (Special Initiatives) Syed Shamoon Hashmi provided an in-depth briefing on Pakistan's parliamentary system, covering its functions and history.

He also apprised the delegation about National Assembly's functions, standing committees, and special parliamentary forums, including the Sustainable Development Goals, Women Parliamentary Caucus, Young Parliamentary Forum, Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights.

The delegation appreciated the comprehensive presentation and engaged in a Q&A session.

The delegation also toured the National Assembly Hall and other areas of the Parliament and were highly appreciative of the pictorial display of Pakistan's political and parliamentary history, among other things.