Open Menu

Delegation From Germany Visits Parliament

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Delegation from Germany visits Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) A 20, member delegation from Global Bridges, a non-profit organization based in Federal Republic of Germany, Monday visited Parliament House, Islamabad.

The delegation included German entrepreneurs, academics, intellectuals, doctors, and other professionals, led by Dr.Hans Albrecht.The visit was aimed to gain first hand knowledge of the parliamentary functions of Pakistan said a news release.

The Special Secretary (Special Initiatives) Syed Shamoon Hashmi provided an in-depth briefing on Pakistan's parliamentary system, covering its functions and history.

He also apprised the delegation about National Assembly's functions, standing committees, and special parliamentary forums, including the Sustainable Development Goals, Women Parliamentary Caucus, Young Parliamentary Forum, Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights.

The delegation appreciated the comprehensive presentation and engaged in a Q&A session.

The delegation also toured the National Assembly Hall and other areas of the Parliament and were highly appreciative of the pictorial display of Pakistan's political and parliamentary history, among other things.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Parliament German Visit Germany Young Women From

Recent Stories

CJCSC, Australian Chief discuss regional security

CJCSC, Australian Chief discuss regional security

1 hour ago
 TECNO Raises the Bar: 3 Years of Security and Patc ..

TECNO Raises the Bar: 3 Years of Security and Patch Updates Guaranteed for the C ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan ..

Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan in squad for T20I match agains ..

2 hours ago
 Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi ..

Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases

4 hours ago
 Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heat ..

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab

6 hours ago
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over P ..

Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations

6 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in hel ..

Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan