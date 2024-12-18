Delegation From Haripur University Visits Parliament House
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) A 177-member delegation comprising students and faculty from the department of history and politics university of Haripur visited the Parliament House on Wednesday.
The delegation was warmly received by senior Senate officials upon arrival. During the visit, the group toured the Senate Museum, where they watched a documentary highlighting the history of the Senate.
The visitors showed keen interest in the statues of prominent politicians and historic photographs displayed in the museum.
They also toured the Senate Hall and received a detailed briefing on the proceedings of Senate sessions.
Describing the visit as highly informative and beneficial, the delegation thanked the Senate officials for their hospitality and the opportunity to gain insights into the functioning of the Parliament.
Recent Stories
UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy, and Smart Cit ..
ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out
Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..
Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..
Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week
TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday
Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai
EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..
AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Delegation from Haripur university visits Parliament House1 minute ago
-
E&T extends counter hours for token tax submission12 minutes ago
-
Trail 5 in Margalla Hills: A Popular Spot for Nature Lovers, Hikers21 minutes ago
-
Hindu pilgrims due in city tomorrow21 minutes ago
-
Dialogue is essence of democracy: Irfan Siddiqui21 minutes ago
-
PCG foils major smuggling attempts in Balochistan21 minutes ago
-
NLPD organizes Int'l conference on famous poets Rumi, Iqbal21 minutes ago
-
DC Dera inspects polio teams' field performance21 minutes ago
-
Distt admin devises plan to facilitate people during winter: DC21 minutes ago
-
Cultural day celebrated at Government Girls Degree College Tando Adam21 minutes ago
-
Taxpayers' rights protected under federal tax laws: FTO41 minutes ago
-
Parental hesitation slowing polio eradication efforts41 minutes ago