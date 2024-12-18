Delegation from Haripur university visits Parliament House

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) A 177-member delegation comprising students and faculty from the department of history and politics university of Haripur visited the Parliament House on Wednesday.

The delegation was warmly received by senior Senate officials upon arrival. During the visit, the group toured the Senate Museum, where they watched a documentary highlighting the history of the Senate.

The visitors showed keen interest in the statues of prominent politicians and historic photographs displayed in the museum.

They also toured the Senate Hall and received a detailed briefing on the proceedings of Senate sessions.

Describing the visit as highly informative and beneficial, the delegation thanked the Senate officials for their hospitality and the opportunity to gain insights into the functioning of the Parliament.