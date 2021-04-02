UrduPoint.com
Delegation From Indonesian Consulate In Karachi Visits Sindh University

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 07:24 PM

Delegation from Indonesian Consulate in Karachi visits Sindh University

A delegation of Indonesian Consulate General (CG) in Karachi led by consul for information and socio cultural affairs Ibnu Sulhan Friday visited Area Study Centre, Fareast and Southeast Asia (ASCFESEA) University of Sindh Jamshoro

During the visit, the delegation donated books to the Indonesian Corner established in the FESEA library at the Area Study Centre and hinted at starting academic activities with Sindh University soon after improvement of COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Talking on the occasion, Ibnu Sulhan said that Pakistan and Indonesia had been enjoying very close and cordial relations since long adding that different academic as well as research cooperation and collaborations had been undertaken for further strengthening the relations between the two countries.

"The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi has very old and close academic cooperation with the Area Study Centre", he said and added that the University of Sindh was the only institution of higher learning in Pakistan where the Indonesian Corner was established to conduct research on its art, culture and heritage.

He expressed his desire to carry out academic activities with Sindh University's Area Study Centre including holding of seminar/workshop, starting of Indonesian language courses and faculty exchange programme. He said that such academic programs will be started once the COVID-19 situation is improved in Pakistan.

Earlier, the Director Area Study Center Dr. Mukesh Kumar Khatwani welcomed the delegation and briefed about the research activities and cooperation between the ASC and Indonesian Consulate in Karachi.

Among others, the faculty members Dr Naureen Nazar Soomro, Ghulam Murtaza Khoso, Majid Ali Noonari and Ronaque Ali Behan were also present on the occasion.

