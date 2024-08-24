Open Menu

Delegation From Italy University Visits Sialkot University

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Delegation from Italy university visits Sialkot University

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The University of Sialkot (USKT) hosted a delegation from Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Italy, on August 23.

Those welcoming the delegation also included Manager International Office Superior University Manahil Syed. The delegation was received by Director International Office Dr. Rukhshanda Saleem and hosted by Vice Chancellor USKT Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman, Dean Faculty of Sciences Prof. Dr. Muhammad Danish, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Tanvir Sherwani, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences Prof.

Dr. Tanvir Sherwani, Dean Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences Prof. Dr. Kifiatullah as well as heads of departments and faculty members.

The delegation had a meeting with vice chancellor and appreciated the work of students and faculty of USKT, towards academia and research. There were also sessions, where discussion included opportunities for higher education at Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Italy.

The visit marks another milestone in University of Sialkot's commitment to increase international collaboration and educational opportunities for students.

Related Topics

Education Visit Superior Italy Sialkot August From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan