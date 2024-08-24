Delegation From Italy University Visits Sialkot University
Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The University of Sialkot (USKT) hosted a delegation from Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Italy, on August 23.
Those welcoming the delegation also included Manager International Office Superior University Manahil Syed. The delegation was received by Director International Office Dr. Rukhshanda Saleem and hosted by Vice Chancellor USKT Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman, Dean Faculty of Sciences Prof. Dr. Muhammad Danish, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Tanvir Sherwani, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences Prof.
Dr. Tanvir Sherwani, Dean Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences Prof. Dr. Kifiatullah as well as heads of departments and faculty members.
The delegation had a meeting with vice chancellor and appreciated the work of students and faculty of USKT, towards academia and research. There were also sessions, where discussion included opportunities for higher education at Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Italy.
The visit marks another milestone in University of Sialkot's commitment to increase international collaboration and educational opportunities for students.
