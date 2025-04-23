Delegation from ITUC calls on acting speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A delegation from the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) led by General Secretary Luc Triangle and Shoya Yoshida, Regional General Secretary for Asia-Pacific, called on the acting Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah.

During the meeting, the Acting Speaker highlighted the Pakistan Peoples Party’s historic and continued commitment to safeguarding the rights of workers. He reiterated that both Parliament and the Government remain dedicated to ensuring the protection of basic rights for all workers.

He further noted that Pakistan’s democratic system has evolved; however, due to the volatile situation in neighbouring Afghanistan, Pakistan’s economy continues to suffer. He emphasised that terrorism remains a significant global challenge, and Afghanistan has unfortunately become an epicentre of such activities.

The Acting Speaker also stated that President Asif Ali Zardari has transferred all his powers to the Parliament, reinforcing the spirit of parliamentary democracy in the country. He emphasised that climate change is currently the most pressing challenge facing Pakistan, a country contributing less than one per cent to global emissions, yet facing disproportionate consequences.

He pointed to the recent hailstorm in Islamabad as a stark example of the climate crisis. Additionally, he briefed the delegation on the fundamentals of Pakistan’s parliamentary system and underscored the importance of the 26th Constitutional Amendment in advancing judicial reforms.

Luc Triangle, General Secretary of ITUC, commended the strengthening of democratic institutions in Pakistan and stated that such developments are vital for ensuring fundamental rights for workers.

He recognised the efforts of Pakistani democratic institutions in improving workplace conditions and emphasised the significance of the Parliament as a pillar of elected democracy.

He further noted that the ITUC represents labour voices globally, and freedom of association remains a cornerstone for upholding labour rights.

Luc Triangle also acknowledged that climate change is a global concern, with Pakistan among the countries facing its harshest impacts. Later, the delegation also visited the National Assembly Hall.