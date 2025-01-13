Open Menu

Delegation From Jamiyah Singapore Visits IIUI

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 10:31 PM

Delegation from Jamiyah Singapore visits IIUI

A high-level delegation from Jamiyah Singapore visited the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) to explore avenues for collaboration and mutual growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) A high-level delegation from Jamiyah Singapore visited the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) to explore avenues for collaboration and mutual growth.

The meeting, chaired by the Rector IIUI, Prof. Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, and President IIUI, Dr Ahmed Shuja Syed, served as a platform for productive dialogue on enhancing academic and cultural ties between the two institutions. It was also attuned by Prof. Dr Abdul Raheman, Vice President (A&F) IIUI, Director Generals, Deans and senior officials of the university.

The delegation members included Prof. Dr Mohd Hasbi Abu Bakar, President of Jamiyah Singapore, accompanied by his spouse, Mdm. Noraini. Other members included Abdul Malik ABM, Director of International Relations, along with his spouse, Mdm. Noorjehan Isahak.

The group also comprised of Mahmud Ahmed, Assistant International Relations; Jufri, Manager of Mass Communication; and Amrul, the photographer.

In the meeting, both sides agreed to develop a comprehensive roadmap for joint research initiatives, faculty exchange programs, and collaborative efforts to promote interfaith harmony.

The focus of the discussion included greater collaboration in the area of Arabic language acquisition with plans for exchange programs to leverage IIUI's expertise in this field, conducting joint workshops and conferences to enhance academic collaboration, and ensuring a regular exchange of delegations between the two institutions.

The President of Jamiyah Singapore emphasized shared goals with IIUI and invited its scholars to a Muslim Festival featuring a Seerah exhibition and cultural activities. The IIUI Rector proposed hosting the next festival jointly in Islamabad to enhance collaboration.

The Rector IIUI stressed the importance of creating an enabling environment for youth and reiterated IIUI's dedication to working on joint projects. He also highlighted IIUI's strength in theology, where the university ranks among the top 51-100 globally.

During the meeting, the President IIUI provided an overview of the university's global outlook, highlighting its diverse student body, which comprises individuals from over 40 nationalities, and its dynamic range of faculties. He emphasized IIUI's commitment to interfaith harmony, promoting the Arabic language, and undertaking impactful research.

The delegation acknowledged IIUI’s vision and expressed eagerness to collaborate on initiatives aimed at strengthening ties and academic exchange between the institutions.

Related Topics

Islamabad Exchange Student Singapore Mukhtar Ahmed International Islamic University Muslim From Top Arab

Recent Stories

Qamar honey trap case: LHC dismisses bail plea of ..

Qamar honey trap case: LHC dismisses bail plea of Amna Arooj

28 seconds ago
 Delegation from Jamiyah Singapore visits IIUI

Delegation from Jamiyah Singapore visits IIUI

30 seconds ago
 SHRC wants better mental health facilities for dea ..

SHRC wants better mental health facilities for death row prisoners

27 minutes ago
 May-9 cases: LHC overrules objections on 7 bail pe ..

May-9 cases: LHC overrules objections on 7 bail petitions of PTI founder

27 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

30 minutes ago
 DMCC, Dubai Police to increase public safety throu ..

DMCC, Dubai Police to increase public safety through advanced drone network

32 minutes ago
Closing ceremony of Sports Gala held at SSUET

Closing ceremony of Sports Gala held at SSUET

27 minutes ago
 Besant Hall Cultural Center to honour Hameed Sindh ..

Besant Hall Cultural Center to honour Hameed Sindhi on Jan 18

27 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari calls for chalking-out ..

President Asif Ali Zardari calls for chalking-out five year plan to further deve ..

30 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment hosts i ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment hosts inaugural Agricultural and Vete ..

47 minutes ago
 Rainfall expected tomorrow

Rainfall expected tomorrow

47 minutes ago
 2nd Biannual Report on NFC award implementation la ..

2nd Biannual Report on NFC award implementation laid in NA

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan