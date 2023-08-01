Delegation from Kazakhstan calls on VC University of Karachi

A two-member delegation from Kazakhstan met the Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at the KU VC Secretariat on Tuesday and discussed the opportunities of collaboration with Kazakhstani varsities and the University of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ):A two-member delegation from Kazakhstan met the Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at the KU VC Secretariat on Tuesday and discussed the opportunities of collaboration with Kazakhstani varsities and the University of Karachi.

The Nobel Fest delegation headed by its Founder and Chief Executive Officer Maxat Kurbenov and the deputy head of the organizing committee Dr Serik N. Nugerbekov, informed the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi that the purpose of their visit is to collaborate with different departments and centres of the University of Karachi with Kazakhstani and international universities.

During the meeting, Maxat Kurbenov mentioned that the Inclusive Development Foundation of Kazakhstan is a founder and organizer of the Nobel Fest that is jointly with COMSTECH plans to organize Nobel Fest in Islamabad on Nov 29-30, 2023 with the participation of OIC 57 member countries represented by ministers of science and technology.

The visitors informed the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi that they could engage various Kazakhstani universities with the University of Karachi and both faculty members and students of the KU could exchange information, research, and innovative ideas with their counterparts.

The delegation shared that their initiative of Nobel Fest is helping in enhancing human capital, collaboration in science, education, innovation, and new economy among the OIC member nations and added that they are going to organize a two-day international Nobel Fest event in Islamabad this year.

Maxat Kurbenov said that the IDF in partnership with the KU would like to initiate a scientific, technology, and educational support program with Kazakhstani varsities on which the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that he would like to have a memorandum of collaboration with the IDF in this regard.

Dr Serik N. Nugerbekov, who is also a Head of Secretariat of the G-Global International Secretariat, mentioned that such a partnership would bring the universities, faculty, and students closer and help in promoting scientific discoveries and technological innovations.

Meanwhile, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that he would like to engage with foreign universities to focus on key issues such as the future of medicine, digitalization in education, world-changing technologies, efforts to combat climate change, and strategies for economic development.

He mentioned that our objective should be on producing fruitful results to address the challenges we are facing in today's life.

He mentioned that the KU would participate as an active partner of the Nobel Fest 23' to provide linkage between the KU and Kazakhstani universities with an understanding that it would help in establishing a strong academic collaboration.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi added that he would like to have co-supervisors from Kazakhstani varsities for the students of the MPhil and PhD programs enrolled in various departments and centers of the University of Karachi.