Delegation from National Defence University, Saudi Arabia visits NUST

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A fifteen-member delegation of the National Defence University, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by Commandant War College, Major General Badar Bin Muneef Al-Otabi, visited the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) on Friday.

The delegation was warmly received by the rector of NUST, Lt General Javed Mahmood Bukhari.

During one-day-visit, the delegation was given a detailed briefing on various dimensions of NUST, including an overview of the university, the academic governance, quality ecosystems of NUST, the research regime, NUST’s think tank, and knowledge diplomacy.

The delegation also visited the ongoing 28th Annual Conference of the International Association of Peacekeeping Training Centres (IAPTC), being held for the first time in Pakistan.

The delegation was taken for a brief visit of the expo arranged for 28th IAPTC members in which various indigenously developed products were displayed.

The delegation took deep interest in the various academic and training activities and highly appreciated the highest global standards achieved by NUST.