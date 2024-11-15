Open Menu

Delegation From National Defence University, Saudi Arabia Visits NUST

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 09:29 PM

Delegation from National Defence University, Saudi Arabia visits NUST

A fifteen-member delegation of the National Defence University, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by Commandant War College, Major General Badar Bin Muneef Al-Otabi, visited the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A fifteen-member delegation of the National Defence University, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by Commandant War College, Major General Badar Bin Muneef Al-Otabi, visited the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) on Friday. 

The delegation was warmly received by the rector of NUST, Lt General Javed Mahmood Bukhari. 

During one-day-visit, the delegation was given a detailed briefing on various dimensions of NUST, including an overview of the university, the academic governance, quality ecosystems of NUST, the research regime, NUST’s think tank, and knowledge diplomacy.

The delegation also visited the ongoing 28th Annual Conference of the International Association of Peacekeeping Training Centres (IAPTC), being held for the first time in Pakistan. 

The delegation was taken for a brief visit of the expo arranged for 28th IAPTC members in which various indigenously developed products were displayed. 

The delegation took deep interest in the various academic and training activities and highly appreciated the highest global standards achieved by NUST.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Visit Saudi Arabia Tank National University

Recent Stories

PTI likes politics of agitation, avoids playing pa ..

PTI likes politics of agitation, avoids playing parliamentary role: Irfan

8 minutes ago
 CII declares VPNs use un-Islamic for accessing blo ..

CII declares VPNs use un-Islamic for accessing blocked or unethical content

8 minutes ago
 Global stocks struggle after Fed signals slower ra ..

Global stocks struggle after Fed signals slower rate cuts

56 seconds ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi di ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi discusses various issues of KP w ..

57 seconds ago
 Senator Rubina Khalid emphasizes transparency in f ..

Senator Rubina Khalid emphasizes transparency in funds transfer to women

58 seconds ago
 Atta Tarar calls for culture driven climate action ..

Atta Tarar calls for culture driven climate actions at high-level ministerial di ..

1 minute ago
LESCO detects 607 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 607 power pilferers in 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Hospital revamping projects to be completed by Dec ..

Hospital revamping projects to be completed by Dec 31: health minister

2 hours ago
 Qualities of Iqbal’s 'Shaheen' must be instilled ..

Qualities of Iqbal’s 'Shaheen' must be instilled in youths: Zulfiqar Cheema

2 hours ago
 Two POs in murder case held

Two POs in murder case held

2 hours ago
 UN Global Initiative delegation visits Central Pol ..

UN Global Initiative delegation visits Central Police Office

2 hours ago
 LESCO collects Rs 6.6m from 257 defaulters in 24 h ..

LESCO collects Rs 6.6m from 257 defaulters in 24 hours

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan