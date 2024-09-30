Delegation From National Institute Of Management Visits PFA
Published September 30, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) A 12-member delegation of the National Institute of Management visited the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) headquarters to engage a detailed discussion with Director General Asim Javed.
During the meeting, DG Javed provided an extensive briefing on the PFA's performance since its inception, highlighting key administrative and operational matters.
He also took the delegation on a tour of the state-of-the-art food laboratory, showcasing the advanced facilities available for food safety testing.
The delegation received a comprehensive overview of the PFA Act, Punjab Pure Food Rules, and the regulations governing the Punjab Food Authority.
DG Javed emphasized the authority's innovative approach to licensing and the implementation of a paperless system for food laboratories.
The delegation praised the PFA's efforts in combating fraud and food adulteration, recognizing its critical role in ensuring the provision of safe and healthy food to the public. "The Punjab Food Authority plays a vital role in delivering nutritious food to citizens," noted the visiting officials.
