Delegation From Pakistan Institute Of Management Visits DC Office

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Delegation from Pakistan Institute of Management visits DC office

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of inland study tour of 37th Mid-Career Management Course from Pakistan Institute of Management Islamabad visited DC Office Sialkot.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal briefed the delegation about ongoing development projects and governance, including the district administration and various government departments.

He said that the Punjab government was trying to promote local industry, Sialkot Tannery was in the final stages, a surgical city was being established on 100 acres and land has been acquired in Daska.

He said that under Punjab Intermediate City Improvement Investment Programme, reconstruction of sewage system at a cost of 14 billion rupees, replacement of rotten water supply lines for clean drinking water, construction of water tanks, 153 modern vehicles for Salt Waste Company, wastewater treatment plan, Landfill site construction, urban mobility and parks rehabilitation projectswill be completed by 2024.

