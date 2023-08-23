Delegation from various African universities visits UoS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation from various African universities including a delegation from COMSTECH visited the University of Sargodha (UoS) to explore opportunities for collaboration in various educational programs and elevate academic excellence through collaborative research, student and faculty exchange programs

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation from various African universities including a delegation from COMSTECH visited the University of Sargodha (UoS) to explore opportunities for collaboration in various educational programs and elevate academic excellence through collaborative research, student and faculty exchange programs.

UoS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas comprehensively briefed the delegation about the University's academic and developmental progress. He informed the delegates about the facilities at University of Sargodha including on campus hostel facilities for 200 international students with foolproof security. He also extended cooperation to provide merit based scholarships, fee concessions and other facilities for the foreign students.

On behalf of the delegation, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) of Muslim University of Morogoro Prof. Dr. Hamza Mustafa Njozi and Dr. Salma Noor from Kenya expressed their gratitude to the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas for extending an invitation to students from universities of Africa to pursue studies at the University of Sargodha. Both lauded the University of Sargodha as one of Pakistan's premier educational institutions.

The delegation also visited various departments of UoS including Waheed Wain Incubation Center and appreciated the contributions of UoS in the field of academic and community services.

Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas thanked the delegation for visiting the University of Sargodha and presented them memorial souvenirs.