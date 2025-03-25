Delegation holds meeting with DC

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) A delegation from Ghorzai area here on Tuesday called on Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram and discussed various issues of the area.

During the meeting, the area elders presented a number of issues including electricity, gas and water .

The DC assured the delegation of resolving the issues on priority.

The delegation appreciated the public services of the deputy commissioner Kohat and assured all possible cooperation with the district administration to maintain peace in the district.