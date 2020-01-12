Delegation led by Asad Umar to meet MQM leadership on Monday: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said a delegation led by Asad Umar would meet Muttahida Qaumi Movement leadership on Monday to address their reservations.

In her series of tweet, she said, " MQM is allied party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insnaf (PTI) and Insha Allah will remain allied". The government would address all reservations of MQM leadership besides fulfilling promises made with them, she said.

She said there may be political difference among the political parties.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to restore prestige of Karachi as city of lights.

"We all are agreed for provision resources, protection of basic rights of Karachiites and development of Karachi", she said.

Dr Firdous said Karachi was an economic hub of the country and its residences had rights over its resources. "We are moving towards economic stability which will also benefit Karachi".

Dr Firdous said implementation on Rs 162 billion relief package for Karachi has already been started, adding that Karachi would be brought at par with other developed cities of the world as per vision of the prime minister.

The SAPM said all out resources were provided to Sindh province under National Finance Commission Award (NFC).