UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegation Led By Asad Umar To Meet MQM Leadership On Monday: Dr Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 05:20 PM

Delegation led by Asad Umar to meet MQM leadership on Monday: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said a delegation led by Asad Umar would meet Muttahida Qaumi Movement leadership on Monday to address their reservations.

In her series of tweet, she said, " MQM is allied party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insnaf (PTI) and Insha Allah will remain allied". The government would address all reservations of MQM leadership besides fulfilling promises made with them, she said.

She said there may be political difference among the political parties.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to restore prestige of Karachi as city of lights.

"We all are agreed for provision resources, protection of basic rights of Karachiites and development of Karachi", she said.

Dr Firdous said Karachi was an economic hub of the country and its residences had rights over its resources. "We are moving towards economic stability which will also benefit Karachi".

Dr Firdous said implementation on Rs 162 billion relief package for Karachi has already been started, adding that Karachi would be brought at par with other developed cities of the world as per vision of the prime minister.

The SAPM said all out resources were provided to Sindh province under National Finance Commission Award (NFC).

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan MQM Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Asad Umar Firdous Ashiq Awan Hub May Sunday All Government Billion

Recent Stories

US committed to regional political stability, ener ..

22 minutes ago

New Indonesian Embassy inaugurated in Abu Dhabi

52 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Emirate’s 2020 gener ..

1 hour ago

Virgin Hyperloop One announces technology can be p ..

1 hour ago

AIM 2020 organises competitions in 72 countries to ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inks loan agreement ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.