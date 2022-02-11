(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :A delegation led by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s leader Malik Maslahuddin Mengal called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha her at Governor House on Friday.

Governor Balochistan said provincial government was taking all possible measures to provide basic facilities to masses in respective areas of the province.

The delegation apprised the Governor Balochistan about problems of people being faced by them in Sariab area and said people were facing various problems regarding shortage of gas, prolong load shedding of electricity, roads and clean water.

The Governor listened to their problems and assured of cooperation for a listing solution.