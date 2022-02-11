UrduPoint.com

Delegation Led By BAP's Maslahuddin Mengal Calls On Governor Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Delegation led by BAP's Maslahuddin Mengal calls on Governor Balochistan

A delegation led by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s leader Malik Maslahuddin Mengal called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha her at Governor House on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :A delegation led by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s leader Malik Maslahuddin Mengal called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha her at Governor House on Friday.

Governor Balochistan said provincial government was taking all possible measures to provide basic facilities to masses in respective areas of the province.

The delegation apprised the Governor Balochistan about problems of people being faced by them in Sariab area and said people were facing various problems regarding shortage of gas, prolong load shedding of electricity, roads and clean water.

The Governor listened to their problems and assured of cooperation for a listing solution.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Shortage Balochistan Governor Electricity Water Gas All Government

Recent Stories

Japan Advises Citizens to Leave Ukraine After Rais ..

Japan Advises Citizens to Leave Ukraine After Raising Risk Level to Maximum

1 minute ago
 European Parliament to Discuss Russia on February ..

European Parliament to Discuss Russia on February 16 - Spokesperson

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister offers condolence

Chief Minister offers condolence

1 minute ago
 Arts Council celebrates 5th birthday anniversary o ..

Arts Council celebrates 5th birthday anniversary of magazine "Mitti Ki Dewaar"

1 minute ago
 UNHCR Says Number of Refugees in Myanmar Passes 80 ..

UNHCR Says Number of Refugees in Myanmar Passes 800,000, Pledges to Increase Sup ..

5 minutes ago
 Impossible to Reduce Tensions Without Addressing R ..

Impossible to Reduce Tensions Without Addressing Russia's Key Security Concerns ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>