Delegation led by BMGF Dr Rehan calls on Health Secretary

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) A delegation led by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) Senior Program Officer, Dr Rehan Hafeez met with Balochistan Health Secretary, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Panizai on Friday.

The meeting discussed polio and immunization issues. Deputy Provincial Coordinator for the Expanded Program on Immunization, Dr Zafar Iqbal Khosti, Dr Zarif, Dr Waheed Lashari and Dr Najeeb Marwat also attended the meeting.

The meeting focused on polio eradication and immunization campaigns against infectious diseases. Secretary Health Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Panizai expressed that the Balochistan government is adopting an effective strategy to eradicate polio, yielding significant results soon.

Eliminating infectious diseases like polio can save children from lifelong disabilities, he said and added that the Expanded Program for Immunization plays a crucial role in preventing various diseases.

Panizai stated that the provincial government, under the Chief Minister and Minister of Health's leadership is committed to combating infectious diseases and is preparing a roadmap for Primary health care and immunization, which would be closely reviewed for positive results.