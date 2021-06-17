Delegation led by Force Commander ANF Punjab calls on IG Punjab

Inspector General of Punjab Police Inam Ghani has said that ensuring the future of the young generation by ensuring permanent eradication of drug dealers from the society is one of the top priorities of Punjab Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Punjab Police Inam Ghani has said that ensuring the future of the young generation by ensuring permanent eradication of drug dealers from the society is one of the top priorities of Punjab Police.

He commended the success of joint operations of ANF and Punjab Police across the province.

He said this during a meeting with a three-member delegation of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) at the Central Police Office here on Thursday. The delegation led by Force Commander ANF Brigadier Rashid Minhas included Deputy Director Operations Major Waqar and Assistant Director Haroon.

The IG Punjab said that these combined actions should be continued in the future so that there would be no gap in the cleansing of big fish as well as small smugglers. He added that ANF teams across the province would be provided any assistance in terms of personnel or police resources during operations and elite force teams should also be provided for counter-narcotics operations during high profile operations on priority basis. He further said that DIG IT on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan Police should hold a detailed meeting on sharing of IT projects of Punjab Police with ANF so that they too could benefit from these modern projects designed for modern policing and surveillance.

He said that there should be a special lecture by experts of ANF at Chung, Sihala and Multan training colleges so that the trainee officers and personnel could come to the field and discharge their responsibilities in an efficient manner after taking benefit from ANF experiences. He added that special attention should be paid to intelligence-based operations in the vicinity of educational institutions and student hostels on a daily basis so avoid the younger generation to attract fashionable drugs including ice (meth) and eradicate the social ills by cutting the drug supplies and putting them behind the bars.

He said that the police teams across the province should provide full support to the ANF in the arrest of proclaimed offenders of the ANF. He further said that all the details of the accused in 9C drug cases should be shared with ANF. During the meeting, Brigadier Rashid Minhas, Force Commander ANF Punjab appreciated the expertise of the investigating officers of Punjab Police in preparing the challan of drug cases and said that the efforts and cooperation of Punjab Police in eradicating drug trafficking and selling are also commendable. Referring to the IT projects of Punjab Police, he said that Punjab Police is undoubtedly the number one police force in the country in the use of IT and the state-of-the-art software and programs of Punjab Police Public Service Delivery and General Policing are world class. He further said that the reasons for acquittal of the accused in ANF cases would be shared with the Punjab Police so that the investigating officers of the police could be helpful in preparing the challan.

The IG Punjab further said that police teams in all the districts of the province are not only constantly engaged in the permanent eradication of drugs from the society but also the cooperation of law enforcement agencies is a matter of urgency.

Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG R&D Shahid Javed, DIG IT Waqas Nazir, DIG Operations Sohail Akhtar Sukhera and DIG Crimes and Investigation Ahmed Nawaz Cheema were present on the occasion.