Delegation led by Lord Mayor Manchester calls on Overseas Pakistanis Commission vice chairperson

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :A delegation led by Lord Mayor Manchester Abid Latif Chohan called on Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar at his office here on Friday.

Matters of mutual interest, resolution of problems of overseas Pakistanis and means to promote investment in Pakistan were discussed in the meeting.

While welcoming the delegation, the OPC vice chairperson said that this visit had not only helped in discussing the issues and challenges faced by Pakistani community living abroad but also opened new ways for encouraging the foreign investors to invest in Pakistan.

The steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan were exemplary and commendable which won hearts of Pakistani expatriates, he added.

On this occasion, Lord Mayor Manchester Abid Latif Chohan said Prime Minister Imran Khan had won hearts with his practical steps taken for the relief of Pakistanis living abroad.

Lord Mayor also lauded the efforts of OPC vice chairperson and his team over resolvingthousands of complaints in record time.