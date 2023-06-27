Delegation led by Punjab Minister meet Karachi Police chief

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :A seven-member delegation led by Punjab Provincial Minister for Industry, Commerce and Energy S.M Tanveer met Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho at Karachi Police Office on Monday.

The delegation included Honorary Consul General Mozambique Khalid Tawab, Muhammad Ikram Rajput, Patron-in-Chief Hyderabad Chamber Aamir Atta Bajwa, Dr Shahzad Arshad, Aslam Chandi, Rizwan Ahsan, Sham Lal and other members, said a news release.

During the meeting with the Karachi Police Chief, the delegation discussed the law and order situation and other issues and appreciated the efforts of the Police Chief regarding the security arrangements in the city.

The delegation offered prayers for the martyrs of the KPO attack and paid tribute to the Karachi Police for fighting bravely against the terrorists.

The city police chief presented honorary shield to the senior minister of Punjab.